Freeze Thursday morning; then warming nicely

Much of the state will have lows in the 20s
Freeze first, then warming late week
Freeze first, then warming late week(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a very windy day with extreme fire danger, a cold front will continue to push through the remainder of the state, ushering in some cooler weather for midweek and eventually, less wind.

We should see another breezy day coming up on Wednesday with gusts to around 30 or 35. After starting the morning off with lows in the 20s, highs will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Late in the afternoon, much of the area will start to experience less wind.

Dry weather continues for Thursday and Friday with some nice, spring-like weather on the way. Most of the state will have much less wind Thursday, likely under 15 mph. Highs will return to the low 60s. Friday will have a south breeze, especially in western Kansas with some gusts up to around 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the week.

Still no sign of any rain in the near future.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Fri: High: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 38 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 52 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 55 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 59 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
Norton Medical Center in Norton, Kansas
More than half of Kansas’ 105 rural hospitals at risk of closing
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Wichita 5 day temperature trend
A brief cooldown today but much warmer late this week
Northwest winds will be gusty midweek
Breeze continues Wednesday - much cooler
Extreme fire danger across Kansas.
Weather alert day: Extreme fire danger returns to Kansas
Extreme fire danger in much of Kansas
Weather Alert Tuesday - extreme winds and fire danger