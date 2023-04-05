Harvey County Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found east of Newton

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a hedgerow east of Newton.
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a hedgerow east of Newton.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains found Monday east of Newton are those of a woman reported missing in 2020. The sheriff’s office said the examination of dental records positively identifying the remains as those of Sasha Kosminski, a woman who was 36 when family reported her missing.

“Kosminski’s remains were discovered in a hedge row by a man near East First Street and North Rock Road this past Monday. Identifying information was not found on scene,” a news release form the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into how Kosminski died continues.

