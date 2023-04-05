Kansas bill expands statute of limitations on child sexual abuse

The bill would allow for criminal charges to be filed at any time for child sexual assault and expand the timeframe for civil action.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among action taken this week by Kansas lawmakers is the advancement of a bill that gives survivors of childhood sexual abuse more time to take legal action. It’s a change sought by a coalition of survivors, including those of clergy abuse who came up against the statute of limitations to file a case in court.

Getting more time has been a years-long effort of survivors of childhood sexual assault.

“To this day, I feel horrible that I wasn’t strong enough to do more. Unfortunately, no one ever told me there was a timeclock for seeking justice for my abuse,” survivor Kim Bergman said.

A bill unanimously passed by the Kansas House and Senate now waits for the governor’s signature. The bill would add child sexual abuse to crimes that can be tried for criminal prosecution any time and gives more time for survivors to file civil action. This can happen for up to 13 years after survivors turn 18. This is a 10-year-bump from the current limitation of three years.

Civil action also is an option with three years of a criminal conviction.

“It’s an extremely important step for victims’ rights, for the opportunity for victims to be able to seek justice in a variety of different ways,” Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County Executive Director Diana Schunn said.

Schunn supports children who have experienced abuse of trauma from which everyone heals differently.

“Healing really has to be unique and different for each child and that process of what is justice looks very different in each circumstance,” Schunn said.

She said it’s not unusual for survivors to be in adulthood when they disclose abuse they’d suffered. A report by Child USA said the average age is 52.

“Oftentimes when you live in a home or an environment where trauma is happening on a regular basis, it’s hard to recognize that’s not a usual activity,” Schunn explained.

Survivors were pushing for the bill to include a window where those who are beyond the new statute of limitations could seek civil action. This was not included in the bill.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
Jesse Camacho.
Wichita police arrest 51-year-old man for domestic violence following standoff
Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita

Latest News

Minority business mixer in Wichita
Kansas Chamber of Commerce working to support minority-owned businesses
Kanas Minority Business Summit in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Chamber of Commerce working to support minority-owned businesses
Brady Nursery plants
Preparing your plants for prolonged drought
Brady Nursery plants
Severe drought poses challenges for gardening season