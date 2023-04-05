Kansas lawmakers override veto on trans athletes

Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting...
Kansas state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, speaks to fellow House Republicans during a meeting ahead of a successful House vote to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Wasinger has been pushing for a ban for three years, calling it a matter of protecting fairness in competition.((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas were poised Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, a day after they pushed a broad bathroom bill to passage.

The state House voted 84-40 to override Kelly’s third veto of a measure on transgender athletes in three years, giving supporters exactly the two-thirds majority they needed. A Senate vote was expected Wednesday afternoon, and the bill initially passed there last month with more than a two-thirds majority.

Later that afternoon, the Senate voted 28-12 to override Kelly’s veto.

The measure would take effect July 1 and make Kansas the 20th state to enact such a ban for either K-12 schools or colleges or both. It’s among several hundred proposals aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights from Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the U.S.

The measure approved by lawmakers Tuesday not only would prevent transgender people from using public restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities but also bar them from changing their name or gender on their driver’s licenses. It is among the most sweeping proposals of its kind in the nation, and Kelly is expected to veto it.

“It’s a scary time to be raising a trans child in Kansas,” said Cat Poland, a lifelong Kansas resident and mother of three, including a 13-year-old trans son, from a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

The Kansas measure would apply to girls’ and women’s school and club sports, and supporters pitched it as protecting fair competition and preserving scholarships and other opportunities for cisgender girls and women that took decades to win.

“This is a victory not for me, but for all young women,” said Rep. Barb Wasinger, a Republican from western Kansas who has pushed the measure for three years.

