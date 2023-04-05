Loose cattle found ‘meandering’ in Harvey County

Wednesday morning, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office was looking for the owner of these loose...
Wednesday morning, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office was looking for the owner of these loose cattle.(Harvey County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office shared a ‘moo-ving’ photo on Wednesday of loose cattle.

The sheriff’s office said four steers and a heifer were found around North Newton, near Lakewood Circle and North Anderson Avenue.

“We ran radar on this crew, and they’re moving about 0.00001 mph,” said the sheriff’s office.

By Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the owner of the cattle had been located.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Norton Medical Center in Norton, Kansas
More than half of Kansas’ 105 rural hospitals at risk of closing

Latest News

FILE - (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)
80 head of cattle missing in Sheridan County
School Lockdown
8-year-old’s call to 911 leads to lockdown at Dodge City High School
Connecticut allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity.
Kansas House overrides governor’s veto of transgender sports bill
Bill Self speaks to media after 2022 National Championship victory
WATCH: Bill Self ‘100 percent positive’ he’ll coach KU next season