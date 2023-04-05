Loose cattle found ‘meandering’ in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office shared a ‘moo-ving’ photo on Wednesday of loose cattle.

The sheriff’s office said four steers and a heifer were found around North Newton, near Lakewood Circle and North Anderson Avenue.

“We ran radar on this crew, and they’re moving about 0.00001 mph,” said the sheriff’s office.

By Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the owner of the cattle had been located.

