Motorcyclist killed in Barton County crash

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hoisington man died on Tuesday when a motorcycle and car collided in Barton County. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of North US 281 and NE. 30th Road.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a black 2010 Mazda 3, driven by 26-year-old Holly Crum, was eastbound on 30 Road approaching the intersection at 281. Crum attempted to make a left turn to go northbound on US 281 and did not see the southbound 2016 Harley-Davidson. The red motorcycle, operated by 70-year-old Bernard Kruse, struck the front left fender of the Mazda, and Kruse was ejected.

The sheriff’s office said Kruse was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. He was taken to UKHS Hospital in Great Bend and was later flown to a Wichita area hospital. Kruse died on Wednesday. Crum and a passenger were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Both were treated and released.

Investigators said the other traffic present at the time of the crash may have obscured Crum’s view. She did not have a valid Kansas driver’s license. The accident is still under investigation. Potential charges are awaiting review by the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

