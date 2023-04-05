Next generation of firefighters gain hands-on experience battling wildfires

Members of the next generation of Kansas firefighters had first-hand experience fighting...
Members of the next generation of Kansas firefighters had first-hand experience fighting wildfires Wednesday, April 5, in Scott County.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Training the next generation of firefighters, the Kansas Forest Service is hosting its annual fire mitigation project at Lake Scott in Scott County. That next generation includes students in Hutchinson Community College’s Fire Science program. The training gives them hands-on experience in a real-life emergency response.

“We dug some line, worked some chainsaws, and did some mop-up work after the fire [Tuesday], Hutchinson Community College student Logan Branam said.

Kansas Forest Service Public Information Officer Matthew Gillotti further touched on the career-preparedness advantage for students planning to become professional firefighters.

“A lot of them want to continue on doing it. They love the hard work, they love the teamwork aspect of it, the experience,” Gillotti said. “So, it’s a really good opportunity for them to get that in.”

Branam said the experience he gained Wednesday at Scott Lake will help him soon. This summer, he said he has a position lined up, working with a wildland crew in Colorado.

“The world can’t really function without people helping their communities get by and making sure they’re safe,” he said.

You can learn more about the Kansas Forest and its training opportunities here on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
Norton Medical Center in Norton, Kansas
More than half of Kansas’ 105 rural hospitals at risk of closing
Bill Self speaks to media after 2022 National Championship victory
WATCH: Bill Self ‘100 percent positive’ he’ll coach KU next season

Latest News

Kansas sign
Kansas House overrides governor's veto of transgender athlete bill
Loose cattle in Harvey County
Loose cattle seen roaming in Harvey County
The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found east of Newton