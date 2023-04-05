Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents executed a search warrant at a home in west Wichita on Wednesday.

The ATF said the search warrant was part of an ongoing criminal investigation at a home in the 10600 W. Nantucket Tuesday late afternoon.

While in the home, agents found what they believe could’ve been components of some kind of drug manufacturing activity. They called KBI to assist because it has a team to clean up and dispose of scenes like that.

The ATF said it is waiting on lab results to verify what agents found. The investigation is ongoing.

