USD 259 athletic director Kaleb Stoppel resigns after 1 year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools athletic director Kaleb Stoppel, who had been in the district for just a year after moving from Olathe Schools, announced Tuesday night that he’s returning to the Kansas City area.

Stoppel will become an assistant principal in charge of athletics and activities at Park Hill South High in Riverside, Mo., pending board approval, starting in the 2023-24 school year.

“I am grateful for my time in (USD 259 and) appreciate serving alongside so many great leaders,” Stoppel wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

Stoppel was hospitalized after being shot while he worked at Olathe East High in March 2022. He was hospitalized briefly but recovered. The shooter, 18-year-old student Jaylon Elmore, was charged with attempted capital murder in the shootings of Stoppel and school resource officer Erik Clark, who was also hospitalized.

