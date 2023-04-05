Wichita State softball earns highest ranked win in school history

Wichita State's Taylor Sedlacek (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Wichita State's Taylor Sedlacek (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Days after picking up win number 30 on the season, Wichita State softball picked up arguably the biggest win in school history Tuesday night, outlasting #2 Oklahoma State 8-7 at Wilkins Stadium.

The Shockers, who earlier in the day moved up to #22 in the NFCA poll, got the scoring started with a 4 run second inning that freshman Sami Hood lead off with a solo home run. Sydney McKinney, Lauren Lucas, and Zoe Jones all added RBI singles to give started Lauren Howell a cushion.

But after facing the minimum the first two innings, Howell conceded three Cowgirl runs in the third and another in the 4th before making way for Allison Cooper. The Cowgirls would take their first lead on a passed ball, but it was a lead that was short lived.

The bottom half of the fourth Wichita State put a pair on before Zoe Jones reached on an error, scoring Addison Barnard to tie it. Lauren Mills then came up and plated two more runs on a single before Taylor Sedlacek capped a 4 run inning with an RBI single of her own.

Oklahoma State got two of those runs back with a pair of two-out base hits in the 5th, but the Shocker pitchers held them from there. Cooper forced a bases loaded lineout to end the 6th without conceding the tying run, then Howell came back on for the 7th and closed the door on the win with a 1-2-3 final frame.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene teen dies of fentanyl intoxication, another teen arrested
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
Jesse Camacho.
Wichita police arrest 51-year-old man for domestic violence following standoff
Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita

Latest News

Shockers beat Oklahoma State
Wichita State softball earns highest ranked win in school history
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn emerges victorious after March Madness full of upsets
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Twins top prospect Brooks Lee
Wind Surge Opening Day Roster Announced