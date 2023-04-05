Wichita State softball earns highest ranked win in school history

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Days after picking up win number 30 on the season, Wichita State softball picked up arguably the biggest win in school history Tuesday night, outlasting #2 Oklahoma State 8-7 at Wilkins Stadium.

The Shockers, who earlier in the day moved up to #22 in the NFCA poll, got the scoring started with a 4 run second inning that freshman Sami Hood lead off with a solo home run. Sydney McKinney, Lauren Lucas, and Zoe Jones all added RBI singles to give started Lauren Howell a cushion.

But after facing the minimum the first two innings, Howell conceded three Cowgirl runs in the third and another in the 4th before making way for Allison Cooper. The Cowgirls would take their first lead on a passed ball, but it was a lead that was short lived.

The bottom half of the fourth Wichita State put a pair on before Zoe Jones reached on an error, scoring Addison Barnard to tie it. Lauren Mills then came up and plated two more runs on a single before Taylor Sedlacek capped a 4 run inning with an RBI single of her own.

Oklahoma State got two of those runs back with a pair of two-out base hits in the 5th, but the Shocker pitchers held them from there. Cooper forced a bases loaded lineout to end the 6th without conceding the tying run, then Howell came back on for the 7th and closed the door on the win with a 1-2-3 final frame.

