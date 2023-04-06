1 extremely critical after incident involving crash, medical emergency in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy police and EMS response near a main intersection in Valley Center included a two-vehicle crash and medical emergency. From the scene, an ambulance took one person to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the medical emergency may have led to the crash, reported a little after 7 p.m. near Main and Meridian.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com