'Century Plant' at Sedgwick County Zoo now on display

Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Growing at a rate of four inches per day, our famous agave plant has begun to bloom.

Rightfully named Margarita, the Agave Americana, or “century plant”, has grown from 29 inches tall on March 16 to a whopping 91 inches on March 31.

Because she has grown so quickly with the potential to reach 40 feet, she was delicately relocated from the greenhouse to the elephant barn, to be on public display just inside the zoo as seen in the video. Once she is done blooming, she will have reached the end of her lifecycle marking a moment in history for the horticulture department.

Because of the substantial energy expended in promoting the growth and upward expansion of the blooming branch, the agave plant will ultimately perish. However, its new seeds will drop to the soil and facilitate the development of a new replica of the parent plant. It’s worth noting that the timing and duration of the bloom cycle can vary depending on the species of agave and environmental factors such as temperature and rainfall.

