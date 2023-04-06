Former Sedgwick County deputy who fled country faces more than 27 years for child sex crimes

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy who fled the country amid an investigation into child sex crimes, faces nearly three decades in prison.

Derick Chandler, 32, of Wellington, heard his sentencing last week in Sumner County District Court after pleading guilty to two felony counts of electronic solicitation of a child. A judge sentenced Chandler to two consecutive 165-month terms, one for each count. The total sentence comes out to 330 months, or 27.5 years.

Charges against Chandler stemmed from an August 2018 investigation by the Wellington Police Department.

During the investigation, Chandler fled the country to Istanbul, Turkey. After more than two years abroad, his extradition back to the U.S. came after he was detained in Budapest, Hungary.

