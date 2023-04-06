Freeze Thursday morning; then warming nicely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather continues into the night and although it will be rather cool again Friday morning, a widespread hard freeze is not likely for most of the state. We should be on the lookout for high fire danger in western Kansas Friday afternoon, as the wind picks up and humidity drops once again.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Friday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Strongest winds will be focused over central and western Kansas with gusts up to 30 or 35 mph.

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs getting into the 70s.

Small chances for isolated storms return by Sunday for central Kansas. They won’t be severe or widespread, but a few areas may see some rain. The focus for a few storms will shift toward Wichita by Monday, but widespread rain is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 52 AM storm chance; partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 52 Sunny.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 53 Sunny.

