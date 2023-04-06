‘Girls Shop Day’ promotes automotive maintenance for girls

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - For a second year, Pratt Community College hosted “Girls Shop Day” for about 35 girls from Kingman High School. The goal is to educate women about automotive maintenance, giving them a closer look under the hood.

“We are wanting to give kids the experience, especially in careers that they may not have considered before. They may find interest in it,” said Pratt Community College automotive instructor Tyler Wells,

The program does more than just teach, It’s breaking stereotypes and opening minds to career options that may ordinarily be skipped.

“We are starting to see a lot of females in the industry, starting to break through and that’s awesome. Showing that it’s not just only a guys’ field,” said Wells.

The girls that attend learn everything from how to change oil and a tire to how to jumpstart a battery and how to perform an underhood inspection. Plus, a few more tricks of the trade.

“What questions to ask when they go to a dealership so that they don’t get taken advantage of,” said Wells.

The goal is for them to be better prepared when it comes to maintaining their own vehicle.

