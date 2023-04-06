Grant helps preserve building history in Claflin

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Some businesses in Barton County are using an improvement grant to update their storefronts. In Claflin, they’re doing it to preserve history.

Claflin has a unique charm setting it apart from your average small town in Kansas. The exteriors of buildings on Main Street resemble the style of the late 19th century and the Wild West era.

“It’s nice to have these older buildings where they’re not just falling down,” said Claflin business owner Cheryl Hickel whose shop, Main Street Merchant, is among businesses with the historic facade the community wants to keep.

The Barton County Facade Improvement Grant will help other businesses look the part of an Old Western town in its prime, matching the look of Claflin’s main stretch.

Sunflower Cookie Company Owner Carly Liebl discussed improvements she’s looking forward to for her business.

“Wanting to kind of revamp the front of the building, kind of make it level to the other buildings next to me and kind of create a sign where people can see the business,” she said of improvements planned for her business.

She said overall, improvements and restoration will help the town as a whole.

“Just to kind of, obviously improve the look of our town because we pride ourselves on our Main Street looking nice,” Liebl said.

You can find further information on the Facade Improvement Grant and how to apply on Barton County’s website.

