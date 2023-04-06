Kansas lawmakers move fast on last day of regular legislative session

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers expect to work late into the night as Thursday marks the deadline for legislators to wrap up most of their work.

On the last day of the regular session, lawmakers are moving through a myriad of bills, some advanced easily with bipartisan support, others more slowly along party lines. Among the bills largely split along party lines is what’s referred to as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” This bill, in part, would allow parents of public school students to review and object to curriculum or other materials available at school. Students would be provided with an alternative to the opposed curriculum.

“If there is one family who are denied their rights, we need to address it,” Rep. Susan Estes, R-Kansas, said.

Estes brought up an issue with parents going to teachers, as well as administrators and school district leaders to express concerns that weren’t addressed.

Last year, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a version of the Parents’ Bill of Rights. Thursday the bill didn’t pass the Kansas House with a veto-proof margin.

Those against the bill say it interferes with local control and could lead to the banning of library books.

“Students should not be denied their first-amendment rights because of a handful of parents afraid of those materials,” said Rep. Jo Ella Hoy, D-Lenexa. “Once those books are on the shelves in our libraries, students should have a right to those books.”

Thursday night in Topeka, state lawmakers are also expected to take up a tax bill that would set up a single tax rate for individual income at 5.15% and complete the elimination of the state’s food sales tax rate at the start of next year. As of Thursday evening, a bill for education savings accounts, where public funds could be used for private schooling, is also still in the mix.

