Life-saving tips to keep you and your family safe in a tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With severe-weather season approaching across Kansas and wet weather expected next week, the possibility of a tornado developing exists.

Figuring out what to do during a tornado can be stressful. Here’s what you should know to keep you and your family safe if a tornado should approach your home:

Identify where you need to go in the event of a tornado. When you’re home, go to your basement. If you don’t have one, go to an interior room without windows.

Some places that are not safe include sheds, storage units, mobile homes and your car.

If you don’t have a shelter, you should research and take note of your city’s nearest shelters.

