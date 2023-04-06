Life-saving tips to keep you and your family safe in a tornado
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With severe-weather season approaching across Kansas and wet weather expected next week, the possibility of a tornado developing exists.
Figuring out what to do during a tornado can be stressful. Here’s what you should know to keep you and your family safe if a tornado should approach your home:
- Identify where you need to go in the event of a tornado. When you’re home, go to your basement. If you don’t have one, go to an interior room without windows.
- Some places that are not safe include sheds, storage units, mobile homes and your car.
- If you don’t have a shelter, you should research and take note of your city’s nearest shelters.
