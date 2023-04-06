More unusual cold this morning

Another sub-freezing start to the day
temp trend
temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unusually cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s, or 15-20 degrees below normal. However, later today will more resemble early April as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 60s.

After another chilly night in the lower to middle 30s, our warm-up continues Friday as highs close in on 70 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

The holiday weekend will be even warmer with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s on Saturday and middle 70s on Easter Sunday.

Looking ahead… the warm and mostly dry conditions are forecast to hang around through next week. However, there are signs of a possible pattern change around April 14-15 which could bring cooler, wetter weather back to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: E 5-10 High: 63.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-15 High: 68.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 72. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 48. High: 75. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 77. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 55. High: 81. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

