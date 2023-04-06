Residents report shakes following early-morning central Kansas earthquake

A 3.2 earthquake was reported north of Bennington, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
A 3.2 earthquake was reported north of Bennington, Kansas, early Thursday morning.(Source: MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 3.2 earthquake was reported north of Bennington, Kansas, early Thursday morning.

According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the origin of the earthquake was found four miles north of Bennington, Kansas. The earthquake was recorded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

The interactive map provided by USGS shows that residents who felt the quake were in areas like Salina, Wichita, and Newton — located east of Hutchinson.

If you felt the earthquake in your area and would like to report it, click HERE to fill out a report for USGS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found east of Newton
The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
Bill Self speaks to media after 2022 National Championship victory
WATCH: Bill Self ‘100 percent positive’ he’ll coach KU next season
Connecticut allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity.
Kansas lawmakers override governor’s veto of transgender sports bill
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Biker Tips
biker tips
Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory
Wichita State’s MDL lab shifting to microbiology
stock image
Sheridan County Sheriff says 80 cattle missing near Hoxie
Shane "wraps up" his visit to Connie's to make burritos!
Where's Shane? At Connie's for National Burrito Day 3