Royals to celebrate Lorenzo Cain next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals will celebrate the career and retirement of Lorenzo Cain during an on-field ceremony on May 6, the team announced Thursday.

Cain, who played for the Royals from 2011-2017, helping them win a World Series in 2015 and the American League pennant the year before, will sign a one-day contract with the Royals and officially retire with the team. He played his last game with the Brewers last June.

A veteran of 13 Major League seasons, Cain joined the Royals via trade in December 2010 from Milwaukee, and he played an instrumental role in the franchise’s return to prominence.

Cain finished his career with 1,171 games played, 626 runs scored, 1,220 hits, 225 doubles, 24 triples, 87 home runs, 454 RBI, 190 stolen bases, 362 walks and a .283/.343/.407 slashline (.749 OPS). Across seven seasons with the Royals, he played in 713 games, scored 383 runs, collected 765 hits, 140 doubles, 21 triples, 56 home runs, 308 RBI, 120 stolen bases and 195 walks while posting a .289/.342/.421 slashline (.763 OPS).

