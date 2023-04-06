Sheridan County Sheriff says 80 cattle missing near Hoxie

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance after 80 cattle went missing south of Hoxie.

The cattle are black, a mixture of heifers and fall steers.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a “possible reward” for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the alleged theft.

