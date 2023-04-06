Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 74-year-old Mike Camp.

Camp was last seen in the 2900 block of North Maize Rd at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. He is approximately 5′08″ tall and has brown eyes and gray hair. He wears prescription glasses and has dementia.

Camp was driving his 2020 dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe bearing KS Tag #777COJ.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 immediately.

