Smoke from Flint Hills burning may waft into Wichita

A burn ban is placed on 16 Kansas counties during the month of April so that the Flint Hills can burn pastureland for agricultural use.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Don’t be surprised if you see start to see and smell smoke in the Wichita area.

With decreased winds, rangeland burning is taking place in the Flint Hills.

Smoke from a controlled burn in Chase County showed up on the Storm Team 12 radar Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan took effect April 1 and covers 16 Kansas counties, including Butler and Sedgwick. This plan was implemented to address concerns that smoke from Flint Hills agricultural burning during April impacts urban areas by significantly increasing ozone levels, specifically in the Wichita and Kansas City areas.

The ban restricts the burning of trees and brushes to clear land, crop residues, construction debris, yard waste and the use of backyard chimineas and fire pits.

The ban does not include outdoor cooking apparatuses, ceremonial fires, or open burning for the purpose of crop, range, pasture, and wildlife or watershed management.

