Topekan Gary Woodland ends at -4 in first round of The Masters

Gary Woodland reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the...
Gary Woodland reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIBW) - Topeka native and University of Kansas alum Gary Woodland finishes the first round of The Masters golf tournament four-under-par (-4), tying him for 6th place on the leaderboard.

Woodland bogeyed in holes five and 11, but hit for six birdies on the day, finishing with an overall score of 68.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead finishing the first round at -7.

Woodland will tee off for the second round at 7:48 a.m. central.

