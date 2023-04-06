Topekan Gary Woodland ends at -4 in first round of The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIBW) - Topeka native and University of Kansas alum Gary Woodland finishes the first round of The Masters golf tournament four-under-par (-4), tying him for 6th place on the leaderboard.

Woodland bogeyed in holes five and 11, but hit for six birdies on the day, finishing with an overall score of 68.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead finishing the first round at -7.

Woodland will tee off for the second round at 7:48 a.m. central.

