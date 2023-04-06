Warmer weather brings safety reminders with more motorcycles on road

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With nicer weather incoming, drivers are going to see many more motorcycles on the streets.

Wednesday, Wichita police issued safety reminders, asking drivers to watch out for motorcycles and for bikers to ride safely. The WPD’s message: “Look twice, save a life.”

Motorcyclist Jeff Cole knows all too well how dangerous being on the road can be. He has pointers that could help fellow riders stay safe when they’re out on a cruise.

“Don’t be stupid. Use some common sense, follow the traffic laws. You’re probably not gonna have a huge problem,” Cole said.

Simple rules Cole calls riders to always follow include constantly being aware of your surroundings.

“You just gotta have your head on a swivel. When I’m riding, I’m just constantly checking my surroundings,” he said.

Riders should remember, on the road, they’re smaller, so it’s important they make sure they can be seen.

“I’ve added a ton of extra lights to my bike. We put some upper fairing, some lower fairing lights for visibility,” Cole said.

But even when riders are visible, sometimes others aren’t.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been riding and pull up next to somebody and they’ve got their head in their lap, looking at their cell phone, just doing many different things,” Cole said.

For drivers, Cole advises taking an extra second and looking twice when pulling out of a parking lot or side street.

For riders, he advises not to hurry.

“Slow down. You’re out there to ride. Have a good time, it’s relaxing, enjoyable,” Cole said. “You’re in a hurry to go nowhere.

As of the end of March, since 2021, Wichita police have investigated 375 crashes involving motorcycles. One-hundred of those crashes involved injuries. Eighteen were deadly. The months with the most crashes involving motorcycles are May, June, August, September and October.

