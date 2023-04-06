Where’s Shane? At Connie’s for National Burrito Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hungry? You’re in luck -- today is National Burrito Day!

This morning we’re diving into plenty of delicious burrito options at Connie’s Mexico Cafe! If you’re looking for a reason to chow down on some delicious food, look no further than Where’s Shane today!

You can find more info on Connie’s at www.conniesmexicocafeict.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com