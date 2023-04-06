Wichita rejects airport marketing agreement with local agency

City of Wichita
City of Wichita(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past decade, a Wichita-based media agency has promoted Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. But this week, the Wichita City Council voted down a new contract with the agency, COPP Media.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city’s decision involves ethical concerns between city council members and contractors. COPP Media has worked on city council campaigns in the past and is also paid by the city to promote Wichita’s airport.

“The last election, folks noticed that they took on a candidate contract as well,” Whipple said.

The mayor said the city council’s action this week is part of an effort to set ethical parameters with city contactors and to protect internal information.

“By putting that firewall up, it protects them as well, where candidates can’t say, ‘you’re working for my opponent, I’m going to knock your contract out.’ Or, ‘if you want this contract, you have to give me special stuff,’” Whipple said.

COPP already has said it would cease working on political campaigns while under contract with the city. The city also indicated it plans to give COPP another chance at a new agreement. The city said a revised contract with the agency is slated for discussion next Tuesday, April 11.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person is hurt after a crash on K-96 at Greenwich in east...
1 critical in crash on K-96 in east Wichita
2 killed in crash near Haysville
Sheriff’s office identifies 2 women killed in crash south of Haysville
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Investigators seek information on woman’s death after remains found in Harvey County
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Norton Medical Center in Norton, Kansas
More than half of Kansas’ 105 rural hospitals at risk of closing

Latest News

Testing the Wonderskin Lip Stain Kit for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit
Motorcycle headlight
Warmer weather brings safety reminders for drivers, motorcycle riders
McAfee Pool
Architect, namesake of McAfee pool calls for repairs, improvements
Safety reminders come with warmer weather and more motorcyclists riding on Wichita streets.
Warmer weather brings safety reminders with more motorcycles on road