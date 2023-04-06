Wichita rejects airport marketing agreement with local agency

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past decade, a Wichita-based media agency has promoted Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. But this week, the Wichita City Council voted down a new contract with the agency, COPP Media.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city’s decision involves ethical concerns between city council members and contractors. COPP Media has worked on city council campaigns in the past and is also paid by the city to promote Wichita’s airport.

“The last election, folks noticed that they took on a candidate contract as well,” Whipple said.

The mayor said the city council’s action this week is part of an effort to set ethical parameters with city contactors and to protect internal information.

“By putting that firewall up, it protects them as well, where candidates can’t say, ‘you’re working for my opponent, I’m going to knock your contract out.’ Or, ‘if you want this contract, you have to give me special stuff,’” Whipple said.

COPP already has said it would cease working on political campaigns while under contract with the city. The city also indicated it plans to give COPP another chance at a new agreement. The city said a revised contract with the agency is slated for discussion next Tuesday, April 11.

