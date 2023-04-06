Wichita State’s MDL lab shifting to microbiology

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After being used for COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic, Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory will expand its focus to become a full microbiology laboratory. It is scheduled to open in early 2024.

“When COVID hit, we stood up the ability to do molecular testing, which is a specific type of testing where we look at DNA or RNA,” said Sarah Nickel, director of the MDL and assistant professor of medical laboratory sciences. “We can now use that technology to test for any bacteria or virus and any other thing causing an infection.” In the case of bacterial infections, the MDL will also have the ability to analyze samples and determine which antibiotics will most effectively treat infections.

The University established the MDL in October 2020 in response to a statewide need for high-volume COVID-19 testing with a quick turnaround. At the height of the pandemic, the MDL was processing thousands of tests per day with results in less than 24 hours, ensuring quick quarantine and treatment for those infected, and allowing hundreds of businesses, schools and state agencies across Kansas to stay open.

Nickels said that when the lab opens, it will focus on urine cultures, women’s health, and testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia. Eventually, she said, the MDL will expand its testing even further to things like wound cultures.

