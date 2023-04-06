With freeze warning in place, here’s how to protect your plants
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a freeze warning in place for parts of the state Thursday morning, we’re looking at some tips from Kansas State University Research and Extension to protect your spring gardens:
- Water your plants before the freeze as wet soil holds heat better than dry soil.
- Use blankets and tarps over your plants to trap ground heat around them.
- Move potted plants or unplanted plants indoors to keep them warmer.
- Take coverings off your plants when it warms back up and check the plants for any damage.
