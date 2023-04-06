With freeze warning in place, here’s how to protect your plants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a freeze warning in place for parts of the state Thursday morning, we’re looking at some tips from Kansas State University Research and Extension to protect your spring gardens:

Water your plants before the freeze as wet soil holds heat better than dry soil.

Use blankets and tarps over your plants to trap ground heat around them.

Move potted plants or unplanted plants indoors to keep them warmer.

Take coverings off your plants when it warms back up and check the plants for any damage.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com