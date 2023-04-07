Girl critically injured in W. Wichita house fire

Fire crews respond to a house fire, Friday, April 7, in west Wichita.
Fire crews respond to a house fire, Friday, April 7, in west Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 10-year-old girl suffered critical injuries in a Friday evening house fire in west Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said fire extensively damaged a home in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon.

Wichita Fire Department Acting Battalion Chief Chad Dunham said crew arrived to find smoke billowing out of rear windows of the home. First responders also encountered an injured 10-year-old girl, walking on the sidewalk. Dunham said the girl had severe burns on her legs and part of her lower body. An ambulance took the girl to a local hospital.

Inside the home, Dunham said crews quickly got water on the flames to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The girl was the lone person injured in the fire, reported about 5:30 p.m. Dunham said two dogs also survived, including a puppy that was taken to a neighbor’s house. Crews administered oxygen to assist an older dog.

One has suffered critical injuries in a house fire in west Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the fire is located in the 800 block of W. Mt. Vernon.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
Wichita fire crews work to contain a building fire near Lincoln and Broadway.
Crews fight to contain S. Wichita building fire
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
Inmate who walked away from work release facility back in custody
One person was taken by ambulance in extremely critical condition from the scene of a...
51-year-old woman dead following Valley Center crash, medical emergency

Latest News

Century Plant at Sedgwick County Zoo
Rare plant to bloom at Sedgwick County Zoo
Kansas Senate rejects 'school choice' bill
Kansas Senate rejects 'school choice' bill
Pratt auto theft
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mid Kansas Auto Sales car theft
Surveillance footage from Mid Kansas Auto Sales in Pratt shows thief using truck to pull a used...
Caught on camera: Thieves use truck to tow vehicle off used car lot in Pratt