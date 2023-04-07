Girl critically injured in W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 10-year-old girl suffered critical injuries in a Friday evening house fire in west Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said fire extensively damaged a home in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon.

Wichita Fire Department Acting Battalion Chief Chad Dunham said crew arrived to find smoke billowing out of rear windows of the home. First responders also encountered an injured 10-year-old girl, walking on the sidewalk. Dunham said the girl had severe burns on her legs and part of her lower body. An ambulance took the girl to a local hospital.

Inside the home, Dunham said crews quickly got water on the flames to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The girl was the lone person injured in the fire, reported about 5:30 p.m. Dunham said two dogs also survived, including a puppy that was taken to a neighbor’s house. Crews administered oxygen to assist an older dog.

