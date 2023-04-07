Caught on camera: Thieves use truck to tow vehicle off used car lot in Pratt

Surveillance footage from Mid Kansas Auto Sales in Pratt shows thief using truck to pull a used car off the business's lot.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - Surveillance footage from a used car dealership in Pratt captures a theft in action, right off the lot. The footage clearly shows a car being stolen. What it doesn’t show is the thief or thieves that executed the crime.

“Our jaws just dropped. We were like, ‘oh my gosh,’” said Stephanie Schaffer who’s owned Mid Kansas Auto Sales with her husband for nearly 27 years.

About 4 a.m. Wednesday, security video shows a white Dodge pickup pulling into the Mid Kansas Auto Sales lot. No one got out of the pickup, complete with towing equipment. I’m about five minutes, the truck backed up to a 2015 gray Dodge Charger RT, positioned a tower under it, lifted the car’s front end and pulled it off the lot.

“Like a wrecker, two-accessory package on the back of the truck,” Schaffer said. ‘We still have the keys here. [The car] was locked up, so it was just mind-blowing to watch that happen.”

The car was gone when the owners arrived at work Wednesday morning. All that was left was a mark from the device used to steal the ar.

Schaffer said she’s not sure why the 2015 Dodge Charger was the vehicle targeted.

“It was kind of surprising. It was like a $24,000 car and we have more expensive cars out here. But they chose that one,” she said.

NO matter what the car’s price is, losing it hurts, Schaffer said. She shared a message for the thief or thieves responsible.

“Just please bring it back. You can bring it back in the middle of the night and drop it off, just please bring it back,” she said. “We’re a small business and that’s devastating to us.”

She said anyone with information on the stolen car of the truck that towed it off the lot should call the Prat Police Department.

