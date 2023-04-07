Crews battling building fire in S. Wichita

Wichita fire crews work to contain a building fire near Lincoln and Broadway.
Wichita fire crews work to contain a building fire near Lincoln and Broadway.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong presence from the Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire in south Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed flames and smoke showing from a building near Lincoln and Broadway. As crews fight to contain the blaze, westbound Lincoln is shut down at Topeka.

The Wichita Fire Department said there is a second-alarm fire at the scene, meaning there was a call for additional crews after the first trucks arrived.

“Please avoid the area to allow room for emergency crews,” the WFD tweeted.

There are no reports of injuries on the call.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office continues investigating after a man found human remains in a...
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found east of Newton
Bill Self speaks to media after 2022 National Championship victory
WATCH: Bill Self ‘100 percent positive’ he’ll coach KU next season
Connecticut allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity.
Kansas lawmakers override governor’s veto of transgender sports bill
One person was taken by ambulance in extremely critical condition from the scene of a...
51-year-old woman dead following Valley Center crash, medical emergency

Latest News

Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
ICT Food Rescue
ICT Food Rescue to open Upcycle Kitchen
Claflin
Grant helps preserve building history in Claflin
Girls Shop Day
‘Girls Shop Day’ promotes automotive maintenance for girls