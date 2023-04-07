Crews battling building fire in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong presence from the Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire in south Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed flames and smoke showing from a building near Lincoln and Broadway. As crews fight to contain the blaze, westbound Lincoln is shut down at Topeka.

The Wichita Fire Department said there is a second-alarm fire at the scene, meaning there was a call for additional crews after the first trucks arrived.

“Please avoid the area to allow room for emergency crews,” the WFD tweeted.

There are no reports of injuries on the call.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com