Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested six people on multiple drug and weapons charges on Friday.

Police said around 5:35 a.m., the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a narcotics search warrant in the 6000 block of South Hydraulic. The Patrol South Community Response Team had developed information that a residence in the area was involved in the distribution of methamphetamines. The Patrol West Community Response Team also assisted in serving the warrant.

Officers seized 9 pounds of Methamphetamines, 300 grams of cocaine, 2 ounces of marijuana, 4 handguns (two reported stolen), and over $68,000 in cash were seized from the residence.

Police arrested Timothy Finley, 61, John Doub, 58, Sherri Horkavy, 53, Carlos Moran, 44, Kara Horkavy, 35, and Melissa Bingham, 23, on charges all stemming from the narcotics investigation.

Finley is being arrested on the charges of distribution of methamphetamines and cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm x7, possession of two stolen firearms, possession of paraphernalia, and two Sedgwick County warrants.

Doub is being arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of paraphernalia, and a city warrant.

Kara Horkavy is being arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of paraphernalia and a city warrant.

Moran is being arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of paraphernalia and two Sedgwick county warrants.

Bingham is being arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Sherri Horkavy is being arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia.

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

