KDOC searching for inmate who walked away from Wichita Work Release

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Minimum-custody inmate Kyler K. Milbrandt was placed on escape status at approximately 8:50 p.m. after it was reported that he walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Milbrandt, a 29-year-old American Indian male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work.

Milbrandt is serving a sentence for a convictions of drug possession, theft and aggravated assault out of Reno County.

Leis is 6 feet 0 inches tall, 209 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Milbrandt can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-779-5814, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The walk-away is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.

