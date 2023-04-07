KU men’s basketball hosts 2023 banquet

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball hosted its 2023 banquet on Thursday night to celebrate the 2022-23 season.

Plenty came out to support the Big 12 Champions at Burge Union on campus. Bill Self was cracking jokes left and right, and Jalen Wilson won the coveted Danny Manning “Mr. Jayhawk” award.

Wilson declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, joining teammate Gradey Dick in doing so. The two say the outpouring of support they’ve received from the fanbase has been awesome.

”That’s the beauty about this place. They greet us, and they treat us with love every single time. And no matter what’s going on in my life, me moving on, they’re still gonna be there. Still gonna be a part of my family,” said Wilson. “Lawrence is a forever home, and that’s what I love about it.”

“When I was little, when guys would leave, we’d stay in touch and try to follow them and their steps in the league and wherever they went,” said Dick. “We’d always try to keep track of how they’re doing, and that’s just a lot of the message I would get from the fans and the community around Kansas. And it’s huge, I love it.”

The question around Kevin McCullar Jr. still remains. Will he come back for another year, or try his luck in the draft? In Coach Self’s speech, he told McCullar in front of everyone that he wants him back.

“Well I just think he fits us, and I don’t think it’s a percentage play that he comes back. But he needs to know that he’s welcome back,” said Coach Self. “In my opinion he should decide if the time’s right for him to go to the NBA or whatever it’s gonna be. If the time’s right then do it, but just know that there’s no pressure to make it the right time.”

McCullar says he’s testing out the draft process and hearing feedback before making his decision.

“It’s gonna be fun, going out there competing, just working out and getting in front of people, getting some feedback,” McCullar said.

