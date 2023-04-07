Mild weekend, isolated rain late Sunday

Highs in the 70s this weekend
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders and Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way this weekend with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

South winds will be gusty across western and northern Kansas. This will increase the fire danger as relative humidity drops below 20 percent during the afternoon.

Mild weather will continue for Easter Sunday with highs in the 70s statewide. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening from southwest into central Kansas.

Isolated showers and storms will continue Sunday night and early Monday as activity moves east into eastern Kansas. The risk of severe weather is low with any storms that develop.

The warming trend will continue into next week with highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 71

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 43

Sun: High: 72 Increasing clouds; slight chance of storms overnight.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 49 Slight chance of morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 51 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

