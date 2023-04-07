No injuries reported after plane crashes in field near Gardner Municipal Airport

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner...
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner Municipal Airport.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated there were no injuries following a plane crash Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated a Cessna 182 was flying near Melvern, Kansas, just before 12 p.m. Friday when the pilot noticed the engine not operating correctly.

The pilot turned the plane around to return to his origin airport, New Century, when the aircraft experienced a complete engine failure, filling with smoke.

The KHP crash report stated the pilot performed an emergency descent and forced a landing in a fallow field just south of Gardner Municipal Airport.

The Cessna struck a culvert, and the front of the plane impacted the ground. The plane overturned and came to a stop upside-down.

The pilot and passenger on board were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
Wichita fire crews work to contain a building fire near Lincoln and Broadway.
Crews fight to contain S. Wichita building fire
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
Inmate who walked away from work release facility back in custody
One person was taken by ambulance in extremely critical condition from the scene of a...
51-year-old woman dead following Valley Center crash, medical emergency

Latest News

Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
Don't Fall for It
Sedgwick County warns residents about another tax scam
Wichita police arrested Tkeyah Hurd is arrested in connection with a road rage incident.
Woman arrested for alleged road rage incident
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun ready to roll as gates open for the new season Saturday