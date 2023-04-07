Sedgwick County warns residents about another tax scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is warning residents about another tax scam.

The county said the scam comes in the form of a letter from a “Tax Processing Unit” in the county where you live. The letter states a final demand for payment of taxes supposedly owed to the state of Kansas.

“These letters are not legitimate for Kansas tax debts and are NOT sent by the State of Kansas,” said the county. “If you have received a letter like this, please report it to local law enforcement.”

Find other scams to watch out for here: https://www.kwch.com/news/dont-fall-for-it/

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com