Another chilly morning across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly morning, though out-the-door temperatures are not quite as low as they were on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temperatures, mostly in the 30s, will warm into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

The holiday weekend will be even warmer with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s on Saturday and middle 70s on Easter Sunday.

A relatively weak, and fast-moving disturbance will bring a few showers and storms to the state on Sunday afternoon and night. The activity will be isolated in nature, and most areas will stay dry, but a few Easter afternoon activities will get wet.

Looking ahead… the warm and mostly dry conditions are forecast to hang around through next week. However, a stronger storm system could be coming to Kansas by the end of next week into the weekend bringing shower and storm chances back to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny and milder. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: A few clouds, otherwise clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny; high. Thin clouds in the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 72.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 73. Partly cloudy; isolated showers/storms in the afternoon.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 75. Showers early, then partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 47. High: 76. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 48. High: 78. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 81. Sunny and warm.

