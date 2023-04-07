Wichita nonprofit creating upcycle kitchen to serve community

The nonprofit plans to take fresh produce and other raw ingredient donations and prepare oven-ready soups and casseroles for its recipient organizations.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita nonprofit organization is giving back, helping to keep its community fed, one plate at a time.

ICT Food Rescue began in 2016.

“We take food that’s surplus in the community and then we donate that to organizations that feed the food insecure here in Wichita,” ICT Food Rescue Community Outreach Director Tonya Ross explained.

ICT Food Rescue is now taking its next step toward serving a bigger community with new kitchen space.

“We’re actually so excited about this space,” Ross said. “In June of this year, we’re gonna be able to open what we’re gonna call the upcycle kitchen. So, instead of taking our food from point A to point B, we are actually going to take that food, repurpose it and make it into meals,” Ross said.

The effort wouldn’t be possible without help.

“We have roughly 16 or 17 receiving agencies and almost 15 donating agencies,” Ross said.

ICT Food Rescue works alongside their donating agencies and receiving agencies, getting people to preserve food and giving back. Partnering organizations say it’s al about the community coming together for a greater good. Those interested in donating to ICT Food Rescue or donating to the cause can find further information on the organization’s website: https://ictfoodrescue.org/.

