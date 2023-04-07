Worlds of Fun ready to roll as gates open for the new season Saturday

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.(KCTV5)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun will kick off its 50th anniversary on the earliest date in a decade on April 8.

For the 50th year, Worlds of Fun will offer a “trip around the world” with rides, entertainment and food. To celebrate 50 years, the park will offer “50 Nights of Fire,” which will reintroduce fan favorites from the past decades.

This year, the park will offer a silver pass, which gives members unlimited visits for $94. Daily tickets start at $40, and all-season dining will cost $109.

The highly anticipated rebirth of the Zambezi Zinger will not debut on opening day, but staff say it will be introduced in Spring 2023.

You can order tickets to the park here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
Wichita fire crews work to contain a building fire near Lincoln and Broadway.
Crews fight to contain S. Wichita building fire
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
Inmate who walked away from work release facility back in custody
One person was taken by ambulance in extremely critical condition from the scene of a...
51-year-old woman dead following Valley Center crash, medical emergency

Latest News

Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated a plane crashed Friday morning near the Gardner...
No injuries reported after plane crashes in field near Gardner Municipal Airport
Don't Fall for It
Sedgwick County warns residents about another tax scam
Wichita police arrested Tkeyah Hurd is arrested in connection with a road rage incident.
Woman arrested for alleged road rage incident