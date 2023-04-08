20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday morning after his teenage brother stabbed him multiple times, the Wichita Police Department said.

The attack happened around 6:45 a.m. near Volutsia and 15th St. The man’s 17-year-old brother allegedly stabbed him in the chest, back, and left forearm, WPD spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

The man told police that he and his brother were arguing inside their house, and the argument escalated into a fight.

Rebolledo said he’s not sure what exactly happened before the knife was pulled out. The victim’s account of the incident might be different once he recovers, Rebolledo said.

“He’s bleeding, in pain, so the story might change in a couple days,” Rebolledo said.

After being stabbed, the man knocked on a neighbor’s door. Police were contacted. The teenager was arrested without incident.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He underwent surgery, and is now in stable condition, Rebolledo said.

Correction: This story originally said the victim was a teenager. He is a 20-year-old man. The alleged attacker is his 17-year-old brother.

