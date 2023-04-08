Active shooter reported at University of Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Oklahoma Department of Campus Safety issued an alert about an active shooter. The alert on Twitter advises students to “take immediate action now.”

In an update at 9:45 p.m., OU-Norman Emergency clarified that the OU Police Department is investigating possible shots fired on the college’s main campus in Norman and that students should avoid the South Oval area and shelter in place.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place. — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) April 8, 2023

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) April 8, 2023

