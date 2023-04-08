Active shooter reported at University of Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Oklahoma Department of Campus Safety issued an alert about an active shooter. The alert on Twitter advises students to “take immediate action now.”

In an update at 9:45 p.m., OU-Norman Emergency clarified that the OU Police Department is investigating possible shots fired on the college’s main campus in Norman and that students should avoid the South Oval area and shelter in place.

