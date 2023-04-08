Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a decorated career in mixed martial arts, Derby native David “The Caveman” Rickels is preparing for his future without a fight on his schedule. This week, the local legend sat down with 12 News photojournalist George Taylor, reflecting on his ascension in the world of MMA combat and what lies ahead.

“I an guarantee at some point in my life, my parents said, ‘what is he doing? This is not going to pan out. Why is he choosing to do this?’” Rickels said with a laugh.

More than a decade later, “The Caveman” is calling it a career.

“I always had small goals. I want to fight as an amateur, I did that. I want to fight as a pro, I did that. I want to be on TV, I did that. I would like to make a pretty good check one of these days. Did that, won a tournament, won 100 grand,” Rickels said, recapping career highlights.

Now, he’s passing the torch.

Last Saturday, Rickels’ last fight wasn’t the most stressful part of his night. It was being in the corner of a fifth-grade girl, his 11-year-old daughter, Alexa. Alexa is among young athletes Rickels trains at 31Six Martial Arts in Wichita. He said his daughter is a chip off the old block.

“We have a unique relationship. We hang a lot of trash on each other,” Rickels said. “There is a lot of bickering, like sports banter between the two of us. She likes to make fun of me for, about how good I am, how she is going to be so much better than me.”

Rickels is embracing retirement with the opportunity it’s giving him to train his daughter in the sport he loves.

“If she wants to go pro, I would take her under my wing and show her everything I know and I would be 100% behind it, but if she doesn’t, that’s okay too,” he said.

Moments like being in Alexa’s corner last Saturday give Rickels the chance to see his future with the ones he loves.

“How the hell could you not raise your daughter to be strong and tough and face adversity? That is what everyone should want for their daughters and sons, and children in general,” he said.

