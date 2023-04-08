Kansas lawmakers reject school voucher plan, education funding unsettled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Overnight Thursday into the early morning hours Friday, Kansas lawmakers rejected a plan for public dollars to go toward private education. An early-Friday-morning vote from the Kansas Senate turned down the school choice or voucher bill.

Lawmakers in several other states recently rejected similar efforts but Kansas legislators supporting the bill say it gives parents a choice and helps underperforming students.

“Let’s think about the kids. Pay attention to the data and quit looking at, ‘let’s protect a system that is failing our children in Kansas,’” said Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita. “The numbers don’t lie.”

If passed, the school voucher plan would have provided $5,000 to qualifying students to receive private education. Raised concerns included the program not requiring assessments of government oversight. Other concerns included the impact on rural school districts and the money it would take out of public education.

Another bill lawmakers still have to debate is the K-12 education funding budget. In the most recent version, this includes a change to the funding formula for base aid. Numbers from the Kansas State Department of Education say the change could reduce school funding next year by $215 million. This includes $22 million for Wichita Public Schools.

United Teachers of Wichita Vice President Mike Harris said this would come at a bad time as the federal COVID-19 dollars on which Kansas schools have relied will run out, and losing state funding would compound that loss.

“(It) would have reduced the allocation of local school districts below the amount required by the Gannon ruling, and it would have probably set our state up for a whole [other] legal battle,” Harris said. “And that’s just now what our students and our communities need at a time when we’re just getting the right momentum to address problems coming out of COVID.”

Kansas lawmakers will take up the K-12 budget bill on April 24 when they return to Topeka for the veto session. A lingering question concerns special education funding, which was tied to the failed school choice (voucher) bill.

