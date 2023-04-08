Mild Easter, isolated showers and storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild for Easter with isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening.

It will be a cool start to the day for Easter with morning temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon from southwest into central Kansas. This activity will slowly move east during the evening through central Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Spotty showers and storms will continue Sunday night and into Monday morning across portions of south central and eastern Kansas before activity ends by midday Monday.

Rainfall will be scattered, but where rain does fall, amounts will generally remain under one quarter inch.

Dry weather is expected to develop through midweek as temperatures get warmer. Highs will reach the lower 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Our next chance for rain will arrive with a slow moving storm system late Friday and into the start of next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening storms. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: A slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 49

Mon: High: 74 Slight chance of morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 49 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 53 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 54 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 56 Chance of showers. Breezy.

