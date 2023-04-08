Nice start to Easter Weekend- showers and storms possible Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clear skies and light winds across Kansas this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will dominate the start of Easter Weekend with highs in the 70s statewide.

A high fire danger across western and northern Kansas through the afternoon with low humidity and wind gusts 20-30 mph. Elsewhere a gorgeous Saturday afternoon. A cold front tonight will bring more clouds to Kansas for Easter Sunday with spotty showers developing by midday. Isolated to scattered showers and a few rumbles through the afternoon into the overnight Sunday. Severe weather is not expected with this weather system as it weakens and moves across Kansas. Highs on Sunday reaching the upper 60s and 70s.

A few spotty showers and rumbles early Monday, however dry weather will persist Monday afternoon through most of the week. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday. The next weather system moves in Friday and next weekend bringing another chance of showers and storms to the region.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 72

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, chance of showers by late day. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and a few rumbles, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 49

Mon: High: 74 Slight chance of morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 52 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 53 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of showers.

