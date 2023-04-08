Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATF said agents served a search warrant on a home in west Wichita on Wednesday and found...
Possible drug manufacturing activity found inside west Wichita home
Wichita fire crews work to contain a building fire near Lincoln and Broadway.
Crews fight to contain S. Wichita building fire
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
Inmate who walked away from work release facility back in custody
Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested

Latest News

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
KWCH Breaking News
Active shooter reported at University of Oklahoma
Dave Rickels
Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future
Dave Rickels
Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future