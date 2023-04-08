20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him

A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday morning after his teenage brother stabbed him multiple times.

The attack happened around 6:45 a.m. near Volutsia and 15th St. The man’s brother, a 17-year-old male, stabbed him in the chest, back, and left forearm, police spokesperson Rebolledo said.

The man told police that he and his brother were arguing inside their house, and the argument escalated into a fight.

Rebolledo said he’s not sure if punches were thrown before the knife was pulled out. Rebolledo said the victim’s account of the incident might change once he’s in better shape.

“He’s bleeding, in pain, so the story might change in a couple days,” Rebolledo said.

After being stabbed, the victim knocked on a neighbor’s door. Police were contacted. The teenager was arrested without incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He underwent surgery, and is now in stable condition, Rebolledo said.

